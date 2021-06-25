Scott and Marisa talk to Kim Foxx, the State's Attorney for Cook County, Illinois about President Joe Biden's plan to push back against a national surge in violent crime. Foxx also discusses what's causing the increase in crime and reacts to criticism of progressive prosecutors, before sharing stories of her childhood and 8th grade election victory.
Political Breakdown
Kim Foxx on Biden's Anti-Crime Plan and Pursuing Reform in Chicago
29 min
Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx arrives to speak with reporters and details the charges against R. Kelly's first court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on February 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Sponsored