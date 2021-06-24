KQED is a proud member of
Some Lawmakers Want Answers From Governor Newsom Over Wildfire Prevention Claims

KQED News Staff
 (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Newsom's Claims on Wildfire Prevention Called Into Question

Some lawmakers are calling for more accountability from Governor Gavin Newsom.  This after an investigation from CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom found that Newsom has overstated the wildfire prevention work completed during his time in office. 
Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

L.A. Mayor Places Longtime Aide on Leave Over Disparaging Remarks

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has placed his longtime chief of staff on leave over disparaging remarks she made online.  This comes as a former advisor to Garcetti is facing a sexual harrassment lawsuit brought by a former member of the mayor's security detail.
Guest: Libby Denkmann, KPCC

