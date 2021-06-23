Governor Newsom Vastly Overstated Wildfire Prevention Efforts Before Record-Breaking 2020 Fire Season

Governor Newsom Misled the Public About Wildfire Prevention Efforts

Governor Gavin Newsom has long touted year-round wildfire prevention efforts in the state since he took office. But an investigation by CapRadio and NPR's California Newsroom has found that the governor overstated, by an astounding 690%, the number of acres treated with fuel breaks and prescribed burns in forestry projects aimed at protecting the state’s most vulnerable communities.

Guest: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

L.A. County, San Francisco Extend Local Eviction Moratoriums

While state lawmakers are wrangling with whether to extend a statewide eviction moratorium that was put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of superviors in both Los Angeles County and San Francisco have extended their local orders. The statewide moratorium expires on June 30.

TPS Status for Immigrants Debated in Southern California Court Case

For years, the Justice Department has defended the Trump administration’s decision to end humanitarian protections for an estimated 55,000 immigrants living in California. But now, under the Biden administration, there could be major changes when it comes to Temporary Protected Status for immigrants in this country.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED