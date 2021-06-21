A vote on a proposal by Bay Area air regulators that would dramatically reduce air pollution and potentially cost oil companies hundreds of millions of dollars was delayed after a huge outpouring of public comment.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District board is considering ordering refineries to lower the amount of particulate matter they can emit, which could force Chevron and PBF Energy to install additional equipment to reduce the amount of air pollution they emit.

I sure hope that the health of communities surrounding refineries takes precedence over a corporation's bottom line and, yes, jobs.