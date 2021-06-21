Investigation Finds School Records Don't Show True Story of Attendance at One Central Valley District

Attendance and Engagement Records Don't Match Up with Actual Student Participation

An investigation from NPR’s California Newsroom has found that despite a new state law requiring school districts to keep detailed attendance and engagement records this year, to make sure students online didn’t fall behind, the numbers may not be telling the whole story. In one Central Valley school district, students were counted as present and engaged when they did little more than log-in.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, Valley Public Radio