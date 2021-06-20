'This Is Who We Are': The Black Liberation Walking Tour Launches in Oakland

The self-guided tour was made out of a “burning desire to share the stories of so much that has happened in this neighborhood to others that live here now, [and] that will live here in the future,” said creator David Peters, a third-generation West Oaklander.

Peters said he wants to celebrate the neighborhood’s vibrant but sometimes forgotten history.

There are nine locations on the tour, which takes about an hour, but since it's self-guided via mobile phone, individuals can go faster or slower as needed. Those taking the tour can scan a QR code on a smartphone to follow along.

Each location has a different story to tell, Peters said, noting that with gentrification, displacement and families moving out “these stories become lost.”