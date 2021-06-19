‘This Is American History’ Oakland Mini Museum on the Black Panther Party Opens Juneteenth

The items in the museum belong to Lisbet Tellefsen, who has curated other exhibits. These items have never been displayed all at the same time.

You really get to dive deep and learn about The Panthers taking elders to the grocery store, and making sure that people had their sugar checked and their blood pressure checked. It's very in depth and it's very concentrated on 60 survival programs — giving people what they need.

What I have experienced so far, of people leaving the museum, is people walk away lighter and happier, joyful, taller and feeling proud and grateful to have this information in their brain.

Can you describe the history of this street and the legacy of the Black Panther Party here?

I bought my house in 2000 and I purchased a house here in West Oakland because of the Black Panther legacy, and how it's attached to West Oakland. About five years after I moved in, I realized I purchased a house across the street from where Huey P. Newton was killed in 1989. I did not know that when I bought the house.

It just became even more profound that I purchased this home because of the Black Panther Party. Most recently on February 17, on Huey P. Newton's birthday they renamed 9th Street Dr. Huey P. Newton way. Coming up in October, they're going to be installing a bust from the Huey P. Newton Foundation.

Now the mural is sitting on Huey P. Newton Way, which wasn't the case when the mural was born last summer — everything really seems to be falling in place beautifully.

What I think is so important is there's a large group of people that know a fuller story of who the Black Panther Party was. A majority of Americans have been fed misinformation, have been fed a very biased and negative story of who the Black Panther Party was. It's very, very important to me to teach and educate people who they really were and this museum and the mural makes it very obvious.

Can you talk a bit about preserving the legacy of the Black Panther Party?

I think that there's a movement right now specifically in Oakland, and I hope that I am a part of that spark. I definitely want to be a part of the movement to ask Oakland to stand up and start behaving as if they are proud of this legacy.