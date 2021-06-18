California Adopts New Workplace Rules for Vaccinated Employees

Mask Rules Lifted for Fully Vaccinated Employees

The board that oversees California’s workplace safety agency, Cal/OSHA, has voted on new rules around wearing masks in the workplace. Fully vaccinated employees in most job settings will not have to wear face coverings.

Reporter: Alex Hall, The California Report

Unemployed Californians Must be Seeking Work to Receive Benefits

Starting next month, the state's Employment Development Department says unemployed Californians will need to show that they’re actively looking for work to remain eligible for benefits. The EDD suspended the work search requirement in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

President Biden Signs Law Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

On Thursday, President Biden offiicially made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth has been celebrated annually on June 19, as the day that marked the emancipation of African Americans who had been enslaved.

Guest: James Fugate, Co-Owner of Eso Won Books in Los Angeles