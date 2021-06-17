Neglect of Duty

In the agricultural town of Salinas, Calif., Police Officer William Yetter repeatedly makes mistakes. First there's a stolen bike he doesn't investigate. Then, his bosses discover he's not filing police reports on time.

Police get a call from a mother whose 14-year-old daughter hasn't returned home from school.

Meanwhile, Yetter comes across a car parked in a public area. The windows are fogged with steam. When the officer gets a look inside the vehicle, he finds a 23-year-old man without his shirt on and a girl with disheveled clothing.

It's the missing 14-year-old.

Yetter doesn't write a report, investigate or arrest the 23-year-old man. He is allowed to leave, and another officer brings the girl home.