California Heat Wave: Conserve Power During Extreme Weather, State Urges Residents

As demand for air conditioning spikes amid a statewide siege of triple-digit heat, the agency that runs California’s power grid is making an urgent appeal to consumers to conserve power late Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

The Flex Alert from the California Independent System Operator calls on residents to make a special effort to minimize electricity use between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In a media briefing Wednesday, the agency said it called the alert after forecasting a relatively small shortfall in power available to the grid as electricity demand peaks Thursday.

The Flex Alert is a statewide request for consumers to take a series of steps from 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items

California ISO also suggests that consumers can take several steps to prepare before the alert takes effect, including:

"Precool" homes and apartments by lowering air conditioner thermostat settings

Use major appliances, like your dishwasher, and clothes washer and dryer

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge electric vehicles and electronic devices before the alert takes effect

“We certainly know from experience, including last August and September, that Californians can make a huge difference in helping maintain overall grid stability by taking these very straight-forward and pragmatic steps to help conserve,” California ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer said during the media briefing.