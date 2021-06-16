As Pandemic Restrictions Are Lifted, There's Growing Optimism and Hope in California

Offiicials Across the State Hail Reopening, Caution Pandemic is Not Over

California lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, meaning businesses can go back to full capacity and masks will no longer be required in most situations for fully vaccinated people. While many are celebrating the move, state and local officials are cautioning people that the pandemic is far from over.

Fans Pack Dodger Stadium for First Full Capacity Game Since Start of Pandemic

More than 50,000 fans were at Dodger Stadum on Tuesday night, the first game since the start of the pandemic where there wasn't a capacity limit.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The Caifornia Report

Recall Candidates Will Be Required to Make Tax Returns Public

Candidates who are hoping to be on the recall ballot to replace Governor Gavin Newsom will have to make their recent tax returns public. It's all the result of a 2019 law.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED