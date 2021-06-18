Little Manila Perseveres: How Filipinx Leaders in Stockton are Organizing for the Next Generation

The city’s Filipino community was changing too. Many of the people who worked in the fields were growing older and the new Filipinx immigrants were professionals and skilled workers like doctors and nurses who had no connection to the city's Filipino labor organizing history, according to Manang Leatrice Perez.

Little Manila was in grave danger. As more of the manangs and manongs passed, the Filipinx people in Stockton were not only losing their oral historians, but also the physical spaces they worked to build together were disappearing too. The city tore down most of the last remaining block of Little Manila during the Gateway Project in 1999.

Stockton natives Dr. Mabalon and her friend Dillon Delvo found out about this demolition and decided to fight to preserve the history that was being lost.

“Dawn Mabalon was one of the foremost Filipino historians in America,” Delvo said. “And for me, she was one of my best friends, one of my best childhood friends.”

Delvo and Mabalon had left Stockton to study at San Francisco State University and University of California Los Angeles, respectively, where they each found a deep love for ethnic studies and learned about the history of Little Manila and Filipino farm laborers in the Central Valley.

“Before ethnic studies I saw the experience [of being Filipino] as something you had to deal with, to progress from, that there wasn’t anything special, that it was embarrassing,” Delvo said. “But I realized, wow this is something extremely beautiful.”

Delvo and Mabalon returned to Stockton but were unable to stop the destruction of the neighborhood.

“We started raising funds to mark the area, so that people know this is a significant location not just to Filipino history but also to American history,” Delvo said.

They created an organization called Little Manila Rising (formerly the Little Manila Foundation) to prevent further destruction of the neighborhood and in 2001 they were successful at getting the city to designate Little Manila as a historical site.

Over the next two decades, Little Manila Rising grew as a historical preservation organization, and implemented an after-school program in partnership with groups like the Filipino American National Historical Society.

In 2018, Mabalon passed from an asthma attack, which was a shock to the many people who organized with her, learned from her and were inspired by her. The most recent version of the California Communities Environmental Health Screening Tool (CalEnviroScreen), which identifies communities with multiple sources of pollution, showed that Stockton is in the 100th percentile of asthma-related issues, in large part due to long-term exposure to pollutants. Those pollutants can also be trace to the cross-town freeway that replaced much of Little Manila.

In her honor, Delvo and Little Manila Rising expanded its focus to include public health and mental health education, environmental justice, immigration rights, and educational outreach for COVID-19 in South Stockton, including organizing testing and vaccination centers.

“If you just stay in historic preservation, you do not acknowledge that same freeway that destroyed your community is still killing people today,” Delvo said.

In October 2020, the city demolished the Rizal Social Club building, and currently, only two original buildings in Little Manila exist today.

The New Generation of Filipinx Leaders in Stockton

Donald Donaire’s life changed when they met Dr. Dawn Mabalon. Mabalon was giving a talk at UCSD for her book, and Donaire realized that there were people working to preserve the history of their hometown and organize the Filipinx community in Stockton.

So they decided to come back.

"I didn't know that there was something so deep here in the city that I grew up in or that I call my hometown," they said.

When Donaire returned in 2015, they worked as a youth educator with the Little Manila After School Program (LMASP), which holds workshops for students and partners with other cultural groups including Healing Pilipinx Uplifting Self & Others, Little Manila Dance Collective and the Kulintang Academy.

The program discusses the history of Little Manilla, Filipinx America and farm labor organizing; but Donaire says the students also learn about anti-Blackness within Asian communities, queer and transgender identity, Latinx history, the effects of COVID-19 on communities of color and more. Each year, the program culminates in a showcase — LMASP’s version of a Pilipino Cultural Night — where the students write and perform their own work.

“I think the reason why Gen Z and the younger generation are so active at this moment is because, especially in COVID, there is so much going on and there are so many material needs that need to be met,” said Donaire. “And there’s so much organizing that’s happening to build bigger networks of care and mutual aid.”

For Donaire, this work allows them the opportunity to not only educate younger people in ethnic studies and community organizing, but also provide space for them to feel supported by the community — something they didn’t have growing up.

“I wanted to change that reality for young people now, coming back to Stockton, coming back to Little Manila,” said Donaire. “And making sure that they know that they can change the community in a way that makes them feel safe and wanted and loved and belong.”