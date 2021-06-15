California Reopens as Most COVID-19 Restrictions are Lifted

Pandemic Rules Loosened for California Businesses

As the state reopens, restrictions on capacity and social distancing have been lifted, although businesses can implement their own rules. Mask requirements are no longer in place for people who are fully vaccinated, although there are some exceptions.

Reopening May Lead to Anxiety for Some Californians

Loosened COVID-19 restrictions may be a relief to most Californians, but others may be feeling something they didn't expect–- like social anxiety. Some experts say that dealing with these concerns directly is the best way to feel more comfortable.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

California Travel Industry Expects Rebound This Summer

As the state reopens, the hope is that travel will pick up during the summer months. Many popular destinations are already seeing an increase in visitors.

Guests: Tom Davies, President of V. Sattui Winery in Napa County, Scott Gediman, Spokesperson for Yosemite National Park, Kris Reyes, Spokesperson for Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk