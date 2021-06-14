Mask Rules May Change for Vaccinated Workers

As California prepares to officially reopen Tuesday, the state board that oversees workplace safety has come up with new guidelines. The proposed rules from Cal/OSHA’s Standards Board would allow fully vaccinated workers to remove their face coverings while on the job, but unvaccinated workers would still have to wear masks.

Top Southern California Water Official Calls for Major Investments in Water Infrastructure

As drought conditions continue to get worse in California, a top water official in Southern California is warning about not just this year, but what lies ahead. Jeffrey Kightlinger, head of the Metropolitan Water District, says the state is prepared for the next few years, but has to look even further down the line when it comes to water supply.

Guest: Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California