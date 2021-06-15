'The Work That Makes All Other Work Possible': Ai-jen Poo on Why Home Care Workers Are Infrastructure Workers

We need programs, policies, systems and a strong care workforce to support us. There are over 2.5 million [care workers], and they're overwhelmingly women — 92% women and majority women of color, including many immigrant women. This is actually the part of the economy with the highest concentration of undocumented immigrants of any workforce. They are also majority primary income earners for their families and majority mothers of small children.

We have a workforce who is essential not only to the families they support, but their own families and communities. And it's also a workforce that has always been majority women of color. Some of the first domestic workers in the US were enslaved Black women. And the fact that the work as a profession has always been associated with women of color has profoundly shaped the way that we've treated this work in law, policy and in culture.

Starting in the 1930s, when we were putting our foundational labor laws into place, this workforce was excluded intentionally as a result of racism and the legacy of slavery in our country. And it created a situation of extreme insecurity when domestic workers entered a crisis like a pandemic — it just became incredibly exacerbated.

Structural Problems in Pay and Working Conditions

Could you talk a little bit more about some of the more common structural problems that you see regarding pay and working conditions?

Ai-jen Poo: Eighty-two percent of domestic workers didn't have a single paid sick day. When the second stay-at-home orders came down, you saw dramatic losses in jobs and income because there's no job security, there's no contract or work agreement. The wages are essentially poverty wages.

So most domestic workers didn't have the savings to be able to fall back on. I remember in March of 2020, in the first weeks of the pandemic, we held a meeting on Zoom with some of our members and one of them held her phone up to the Zoom screen to show us that she literally had one cent left in her bank account.

What Investing in the Care Economy Looks Like

When you say investment in care workers and the care economy, what does it look like?

Ai-jen Poo: The Biden American Jobs Plan proposed a $400 billion investment in Medicaid, home and community-based care. What that money would do is expand access to home and community-based services and care for the elderly, and people with disabilities. And it would support raising wages and access to benefits for the workforce.

Right now, the average annual income of a home care worker is $17,000 per year. I don't know a single community where that is sustainable, let alone enough to raise a family on.