Honey Mahogany on Activism and Drag

California Democrats vow to fight a federal ruling overturning the state's assault weapons ban. Scott and Marisa reunite in-studio to analyze the political fallout from the ruling and discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Guatemala and Mexico. Then, Honey Mahogany, chair of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee joins to discuss her childhood in the city, her career as a drag performer, her vision for the Democratic party in San Francisco and the nexus of politics and performance.