State Workplace Safety Board Likely to Lift Masking Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Workers

New Mask Rules Put on Hold by Workplace Safety Board

California’s workplace safety board is expected to ease mask rules for fully vaccinated employees, but it likely won’t become official for at least a few more weeks. Cal/OSHA’s new workplace standards would align with mask rules issued by state and federal health officials.

Monterey County Sees Some Success in Vaccinating Farmworkers

Early in the pandemic, COVID-19 infections among farmworkers in the Central Valley and along the Central Coast were rampant. Now, those regions have become a focal point for vaccinations and in Monterey County, efforts have proven to be successful.

Guest: Kate Cimini, Reporter with the Salinas Californian and CalMatters

Lawsuits Filed in Alleged Central Valley Sex Abuse Cases

Two lawsuits have been filed against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno under a law known as the California Child Victims Act, which extends the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual assault to file lawsuits through the end of next year. The lawsuits allege a former long-time Central Valley priest sexually abused two minors in the late 80s and 90s.

Reporter: Alex Hall, The California Report

Are Red Flag Laws Working in California?

It’s been two weeks since a gunman killed nine people at a rail yard in San Jose. Shortly after the shooting, officials started talking about red flag laws, asking if they might have prevented the shooting from happening.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED