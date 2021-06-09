Journalist Seeks Transcripts of Depositions From Sexual Harassment Case Involving Former Garcetti Aide

Journalist Requests Deposition Transcripts be Released in Case Involving Former Advisor to L.A. Mayor

Lawyers for journalist Yashar Ali are asking the L.A. City Attorney's Office to release the transcripts of depositions from a lawsuit filed by former LAPD officer Matthew Garza, who says a former advisor of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti sexually harassed him. According to Garza, Garcetti witnessed the harassment firsthand and did nothing to stop it.

Guest: Yashar Ali, Journalist

Union of Childcare Providers Demand Better Pay

Members of a newly formed union of childcare providers rallied Tuesday outside the state Capitol in Sacramento. The union is demanding the state show its members the money as it negotiates its very first contract.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

L.A. County Expands Program to Help People Dealing With Mental Health Issues

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has voted to expand the unarmed response to people having a mental health crisis. The county will explore using federal COVID-19 relief money to beef up its Psychiatric Mobile Response Teams.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

Biden Administration Works to Reunite More Migrant Families

The federal government plans to reunite more than two dozen families who were separated by the Trump Administration’s zero tolerance policies in the coming weeks. That’s according to a new report from the Family Reunification task force.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED

U.C. Santa Barbara Professor Using Gene Editing to Try to Control Spread of Invasive Mosquito

Back in 2013, an invasive species of mosquito was first found in California. Aedes aegpyti is known to carry diseases like dengue, Zika, and yellow fever. Now, a professor at U.C. Santa Barbara is using the gene-editing technology known as CRISPR to try and contain its spread.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX