Inside the California Organization Tracking Anti-Asian Hate Incidents

Volunteers also work on other projects aimed at changing common narratives about Asian Americans.

“If part of the issue is that Asians are being represented or seen as perpetual foreigners and treated as foreigners to be objectified and attacked, then we have to change that narrative,” Jeung said. “And narrative work involves education.”

This past school year, more than 20 high school interns helped the coalition create social media campaigns and a series of workshops covering intersectionality, the yellow peril stereotype, Japanese American incarceration and mental health.

Rebecca Wu, a junior at Alhambra High School in Martinez, spent part of the year developing the workshops, which will be posted on the center’s website for use in high school classrooms and student club meetings.

“I was looking at the worksheets we made, the slides and the outline of the lesson. ... I was just so amazed,” Wu said. “That was kind of when I felt like, well, we could be taken seriously.”

Stop AAPI Hate has also been working with Asian American students to learn about their concerns and ideas for increased safety on school campuses. Student leaders drafted a letter with their suggestions, ranging from expanding mental health services to creating a multilingual, online hub for students to anonymously report hate incidents, which State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently sent to district superintendents and charter school administrators.

As the coalition has reported more and more cases, its volunteers say they’ve had to balance their own emotional struggles with the tasks at hand.

“It’s really hard,” Hopwood said. “Acknowledging pain and suffering that victims feel, that we feel vicariously through them, (is) an important step to realize that this is not OK.”

Jeung said he often spends his day being “pulled from all sides,” tending to media requests, working with corporations interested in donating to Stop AAPI Hate and attending listening sessions run by federal agencies and the White House.

Each day, he said, he goes through “the range of emotions, from anger to depression to hope.”

“We’re still grieving over the Atlanta shootings. We’re still angered by seeing our elderly pushed and shoved,” Jeung said. “That’s, for me, a real heavy burden to support the community at the moment.”

Others who have been reviewing incident reports for the past year say they are using their anger to fuel their volunteer work, instead of just stewing.

“I’m going to try to do what I can with the opportunities that I have, just so I don’t have to sit on my rage and feel numb,” said Boaz Tang, a San Francisco State University graduate student.

Although Stop AAPI Hate seeks to uplift Asian American communities during a time of need, the coalition has faced criticism for its name. And some activists say they worry that the focus on anti-Asian hate incidents is getting co-opted in a way that will lead to more police presence and targeting of Black people within Asian American communities.

Jacob Lacuesta, an Asian American Studies graduate student at San Francisco State, said he supports the coalition’s efforts but that the name homogenizes the Asian American community and is a “complete erasure” of different Asian identities, leaving out South Asians and Middle Eastern people, among others.

Jeung said naming the organization was not the coalition’s top priority. “We didn’t spend a lot of time thinking about or trying to brand ourselves,” he said. “We’re just trying to address the racism.”

While the Stop AAPI Hate coalition has called for allyship between different marginalized communities, Lacuesta said some media coverage of attacks on Asian Americans has perpetuated anti-Blackness. “Though there are perpetrators of many backgrounds, Black individuals tend to get the most media attention,” he said.

For example, a Fox News segment from last month falsely suggested there is a conspiracy by other news organizations and Democrats to not “identify the race of the attackers,” and strongly implied a majority of those attackers were Black.

While Stop AAPI Hate does not advocate for increased policing as a response to the violence against Asian Americans, some government responses to the attacks have funneled resources to law enforcement, such as a new federal hate crimes law signed by President Biden last month. That has drawn criticism from some of the coalition’s supporters.

“When Stop AAPI Hate is democratized as a hashtag or as a movement... once it’s in the world, you don’t get to control it, you don’t really get to reel it back, there’s no undo button,” said Tang. “It’s really cool that the movement has grown. But also, things can get co-opted, and it can be taken places that the people who started the organization never intended.”

Moving forward, members of the Stop AAPI Hate coalition say they hope to continue their work combating white supremacy, while seeking to cultivate relationships with different communities of color.

Lim, the volunteer who said he was harassed near UC Berkeley, noted that Asian Americans have faced discrimination in the United States since the early 1800s.

“This historical moment is nothing new,” Lim said. “It doesn’t take long to go back even 10 to 15 years to see different forms of anti-Asian hate come across in national political discourse, to understand how Asian Americans are consistently seen as the perpetual foreigner.”

Although racism against Asian Americans predates the pandemic, Hopwood said the events of the past two years have provided an opportunity to create new solutions.

“This did not start when the pandemic did, and it won’t end when the pandemic ends,” she said. “It’s all about taking the energy and a lot of the attention that this issue has gathered in this moment and trying to channel it into long-term, meaningful change.”