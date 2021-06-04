Safety Officials Approve New Workplace Mask Rules

New emergency rules passed by California’s workplace safety agency will keep a mask requirement at most worksites past June 15. But on that date, workers will be allowed to take their masks off if everyone in a room is vaccinated and doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Governor Gavin Newsom is extending pandemic rules that have allowed restaurants to expand outdoor seating and sell cocktails to go. The announcement comes just days before the state is scheduled to lift most pandemic restrictions on June 15.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Bill to Expand the Use of Controlled Burns Passes State Senate

The state Senate has unanimously passed a bill that, if it becomes law, would help promote the practice of prescribed burns as a firefighting tool. The bill would establish new liability standards and would make insurance more accessible to fire professionals known as burn bosses.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Honduran Family Realizes Dream By Arriving in U.S.

As more asylum-seekers are allowed into the United States by the Biden Administration, those who have waited months in desperate conditions in Mexico are finally seeing some of their dreams come true. One Honduran family arrived recently in San Diego County.

Reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

California Students Use Instagram to Share Stories of Trauma

For the past year, students and school alums across California have used Instagram to share stories of trauma they’ve experienced in high school. Many of the young activists spearheading these efforts are graduating this month, but say they’ve created the tools and platforms for future generations of students to be heard.

Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED