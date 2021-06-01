Debate Over Naming Comes to a Head in Sierra County

Town of Downieville Embroiled in Latest Naming Battle

In recent years, Californians have debated whether or not to change the names of businesses, schools and landmarks because of their historically racist associations. That debate has now hit the rural Sierra County town of Downieville.

Guest: Brittny Mejia, Metro Reporter, LA Times

Congresswoman Barbara Lee Takes Part in Remembrance of Tulsa Massacre

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. Considered one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history, it's spurred growing calls for reparations.

Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED