Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Convincing Green Energy Skeptics and Balancing Power in a Marriage

Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos sit down with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to talk about her role selling President Biden's infrastructure and jobs bills -- including how she's working to convince skeptical Americans that clean energy jobs will benefit them. The former UC Berkeley professor and Michigan governor also reflects on how she approached governing in a purple state, and the challenges -- and opportunities -- she and her husband faced after Granholm ran for office and he put aside his own political aspirations.