We're Seeing a Spike in Workplace Shootings. Here's Why

About a week before the Indiana shooting, a gunman killed one person and wounded five others in an ambush at a cabinet manufacturing facility in Bryan, Texas, where he worked. He survived and was arrested.

More People Are Returning to Work

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University found that between 2006 and February 2020, there had been 13 mass workplace shootings carried out by a current or former employee — roughly one a year on average.

"The reason they seem more frequent right now is because we haven't had them really for the last year because of COVID," Schildkraut says. Such restrictions have also served to limit opportunities for potential shooters "because it reduces the available targets for a person," she says.

"Now that much of the country is returning to work, we're seeing an uptick in these events in the sense that they're now out there because people are back out there," she says.

Shooters May Have Had Time to Plan

Another reason we may see more workplace attacks is that potential perpetrators, who've likely been in isolation over the past year, have had time to plan, Schildkraut notes.

"One of the things that we know about shooters, especially those who target schools or other specific public spaces, is that they don't usually wake up and snap."

There are as yet few details about the person who carried out the latest shooting in San Jose. But Schildkraut says, "It's very unlikely that the individual woke up this morning and said, 'It's Wednesday, I'm going to go and commit a mass shooting.' "

At the very least, some planning goes into committing these acts of violence, she says, "and so when we think about the pandemic and this idea of opportunity, not only did we remove the opportunity for the crime to occur, but we gave them more opportunity to plan."