Federal Government to Open California Coastline for Offshore Wind Farms

Biden Administration to Allow Wind Farms Off California Coast

As soon as next year, the Biden administration plans to sell leases for floating wind farms off the coast of San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties. But the plan still faces some logistical challenges.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

New polling shows support for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom is stagnating. The Public Policy Institute of California poll finds 40% of likely voters think Newsom should be removed from office, a number that hasn't changed since March.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

In California, doctors, lawyers and even barbers can lose their license to practice if they do something wrong. There’s no similar recourse for some of the most powerful civil servants around -- police. But advocates are hopeful that new legislation will be passed in Sacramento to change that.

Reporter: MJ Johnson, KQED