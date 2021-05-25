A Terrible, Yet Hopeful Year

One year after George Floyd's murder by police sparked demonstrations all across the country, the fight for racial justice continues.

Systemic racism still permeates the fabric of our country and nearly every day we learn of a horrible new injustice.

Last summer saw the nation focus on racial justice unlike any time since the civil rights movement.

The days of sweeping white supremacy under the rug and pretending it doesn't exist in the United States are over – and that is a very, very good thing.