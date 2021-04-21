‘No Justice When Lives Are Stolen.’ Bay Area Leaders Aren't Celebrating Chauvin Verdict Just Yet

At Lake Merritt, Wednesday, Oaklanders speaking to KQED said everything from Floyd's death, to the trial, and the verdict, were sad all around.

"It's a little bit of a paradox for me. The damage is done, but how do we provide justice?" said Robel Habte, an Oakland resident who hails from eastern Africa.

Richard Ainsworth, also an Oakland resident who is originally from the United Kingdom, said "I don't feel personally any cause for celebration in putting someone away for life," while adding that police reform is needed across the United States.

Another Oakland resident, Toyosi Oniru, who intends on studying criminal law in school, told KQED the conviction was a win because, "they're finally hearing us, that Black lives do matter."

But, she added, "I still wake up every day concerned for my dad, for my brothers, for my cousins, all the Black males in my family, all my Black male friends — that’s still a big concern for me."

Many Oakland officials agreed that the work to bend the arc of justice in the country carries on.

"There can be no justice when lives are stolen. Only accountability," tweeted Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife. Councilmember Loren Taylor tweeted, "Relieved that our criminal justice system finally got something right when it comes to police violence. At the same time, I'm not naive to the fact that this is just one verdict in one trial and true just society consistently renders (justice)."

Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland's vice mayor, tweeted, "Let justice roll on like a river, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted, "Today's verdict is a just one, and it's also an indictment. The deep structural racism that pervades our country — and leads to the state-sponsored murder of Black men like George Floyd and too many others — must end. Juries shouldn't have to tell us this."

Gov. Gavin Newsom noted, in a statement, "The hard truth is that, if George Floyd looked like me, he'd still be alive today. No conviction can repair the harm done to George Floyd and his family, but today's verdict provides some accountability as we work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society."

At least one Bay Area political leader drew condemnation for her remarks on the Chauvin verdict.