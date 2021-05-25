Racial Justice Advocates Reflect on Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

California Communities Fight for Change When it Comes to Policing

On this day one year ago, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while Floyd begged for his life. This sparked protests across California and calls for police reform.

Guest: Tanya Faison, the founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento speaking with The California Report's Mary Franklin Harvin

Young Activists Continue to Push for Racial Equality

Many of the protests following the death of George Floyd were led by young people here in California. While they see some progress being made in the state, they know the fight is far from over.

Guest: Jadyn Polk, Member of Black Youth for the People's Liberation in Oakland speaking with The California Report's Keith Mizuguchi