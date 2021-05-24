Coalition Calls for New Entity to Address Los Angeles' Homeless Crisis

Civic Leaders Look for New Solution to Combat Homelessness in L.A.

Los Angeles is mulling whether a whole new entity devoted to focusing on homelessness might be the way to address the problem. A group of civic leaders called the Committee for Greater LA think it’s worth a shot.

Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW

San Francisco Restaurant Struggles to Hire Wait Staff

California remains on track to reopen on June 15. It's a day many businesses have been waiting for, but plenty are finding it hard to hire back staff to a pre-pandemic level.

Guest: Margherita Sagan, Co-Owner of Piccino Restaurant in San Francisco speaking with The California Report's Keith Mizuguchi