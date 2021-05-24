KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Coalition Calls for New Entity to Address Los Angeles' Homeless Crisis

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Civic Leaders Look for New Solution to Combat Homelessness in L.A.

Los Angeles is mulling whether a whole new entity devoted to focusing on homelessness might be the way to address the problem. A group of civic leaders called the Committee for Greater LA think it’s worth a shot. 
Reporter: Anna Scott, KCRW

San Francisco Restaurant Struggles to Hire Wait Staff

California remains on track to reopen on June 15.  It's a day many businesses have been waiting for, but plenty are finding it hard to hire back staff to a pre-pandemic level.
Guest: Margherita Sagan, Co-Owner of Piccino Restaurant in San Francisco speaking with The California Report's Keith Mizuguchi

Sponsored