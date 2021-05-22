Quest for a Hollywood Star, Traveling Violinists Bring Joy, & California's 'Top Chef'

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

‘She’s a Star Without a Star:’ One Man’s Mission to Get his Aunt on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Arnett Moore is launching a one-man campaign: to get his aunt a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In her seven-decade career, Juanita Moore performed in more than 80 films and TV shows. But she was largely uncredited for many of her roles. Moore got her big break in 1959, when she was cast in the film “Imitation of Life.” Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and Moore became the fifth Black actor to be nominated for an Oscar. Moore was a trailblazer for other Black actors over the course of her career. The Hollywood chamber only picks one posthumous candidate each year to get a star. Applications are due next week.

MusiKaravan: Bringing Tunes and Human Bonding to California’s Countryside

Imagine a little red 1971 Volkswagen bus pulling up to your driveway. Two violinists pop out. They’ve been on the road for hours. They’re exhausted, and they need a shower and place to park overnight. They ask if they can play for you. Reporter Polina Cherezova brings us the story of MusiKaravan, two LA violinists – Etienne Gara and YuEun Kim – who hit the road during the pandemic, driving through politically divided states, and bringing music to farmers, winemakers, and anyone else they meet along the way.

California’s Only ‘Top Chef’ contestant Taps His Afro-Latino Roots

Host Sasha Khokha heads into the kitchen to watch Nelson German at work. German owns two restaurants in Oakland where he showcases his culinary roots, making the kinds of dishes he grew up eating as the child of Dominican immigrants. German is the only California contestant on this season of the reality cooking competition series "Top Chef." His newest venture, an Afro-Caribbean cocktail bar, opened just nine days before it was shuttered due to shelter-in-place orders last March.