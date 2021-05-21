In Hardest-Hit Parts of Alameda County, Residents Need More Vaccine Info, Access

In South Hayward, health workers say, some adults are holding out because of unreliable information they got from friends or social media. But others are busy with two jobs, trying to make up income they lost earlier in the pandemic, and find it challenging to take time off to get the shot and recover from possible side effects, said Guadalupe Perez, a long-time promotora with the Tiburcio Vasquez clinic.

“Some people say, ‘No, I don't want to go in, especially because I heard somebody got sick. So I don't want to get sick and miss work,’” said Perez. She recommends they weigh the risks of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus versus the short-term tiredness and chills they might feel from the vaccine.

In California, all employees who work for more than 30 days in a year for the same employer are entitled to up to 24 hours of paid sick leave they can use to get vaccinated and recover, regardless of their immigration status.

The state has mandated COVID-19-related sick leave of up to 80 hours for larger employers through September. But many low-wage and frontline workers don’t know they have that right, or they fear retaliation if they assert it, according to a recent survey of hundreds of workers in the restaurant, home health care, janitorial and additional industries.

Others who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have delayed it because of lingering medical questions.

Norma Bernabe, a tortilla factory worker, said she and her family want to get vaccinated, but they are unsure of when to do it safely. She was very ill with the coronavirus in March, she said, and her husband and 13-year-old son were also sick.