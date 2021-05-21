Music Venues in California Push for Grant Stimulus Program

Coalition of Independent Venues Feel Left Out in Governor Newsom's Budget Plan

The National Independent Venue Association of California, which has more than 600 members, is pushing for state legislators and the governor to support a $250 million stimulus grant program. This comes as they prepare for the state to reopen on June 15.

Guest: Joe Rinaldi, Managing Partner at Music Box in San Diego

The owners of Starline Social Club, a popular venue in Oakland, announced late last month that they would re-open later this year, as a worker-owned co-op. The news took former employees by surprise as they found out through media reports.

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, Associate Editor, KQED Arts & Culture