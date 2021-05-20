KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Lawmakers Criticize Lack of Funding for Public Health in Governor's Budget Proposal

KQED News Staff
Public Health Agencies Feel Shortchanged by Budget Proposal

State lawmakers and county health officials are upset that the governor’s proposed budget does not include enough money to rebuild the state’s ailing public health system. The coalition says $200 million is needed to be ready for the next crisis.
Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

True Budget Surplus Number May Depend on Who You Ask

The latest state budget proposal has highlighted the fact that California is flush with cash.  But exactly how much? That depends on who you ask.
Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor

