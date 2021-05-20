Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Rally at San Francisco's Israeli Consulate, Demanding More Than Just Ceasefire

On Wednesday, Biden purportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” according to a statement from the White House.

However, Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across Gaza early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several others, while Hamas continued firing rockets into Israel.

Many pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the U.S. insist a ceasefire does not go far enough.

"We will not stop coming out, resisting and raising our voices for Palestinian liberation until Palestine is free from the river to the sea," said Wassim Hage, 26, a member of the Bay Area chapter of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), a pro-Palestine group that helped organize Tuesday's rally.

Demonstrators filled an intersection in the heart of San Francisco's Financial District, chanting in English, Arabic and Spanish for a free Palestine. Many hoisted Palestinian flags and wore keffiyehs, the colorful fabrics standing out against the grey palette of the city's skyscrapers.

Dozens of San Francisco police officers were deployed in front of the building housing the Israeli Consulate, with a fence blocking the entrance.

As of Thursday, at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed in the now 11-day-old conflict, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. At least 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes, as Israeli bombs continue to wreak devastation on the densely populated region.

Hamas, meanwhile, has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, killing at least 12 people, including two children.

In a statement released during the protest, a representative of the Israeli Consulate said, "Israel remains committed to peace and stability and has made several attempts to de-escalate this crisis only to be met with thousands of Hamas rocket attacks, killing both Israelis and Palestinians."

Despite mounting pressure from the U.S., Netanyahu has maintained that Israel will continue to bombard Gaza until it has sufficiently disabled Hamas' military capability and prevented it from firing more rockets.

"It’s critical that there’s a series of actions over the course of weeks and over the course of time, because the violence and ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians is something that is not stopping," Hage said.

The current conflict, the first major flare-up between Palestinians and Israelis since 2014, has also shed renewed light on the vast military aid the U.S. has long funneled to Israel.

Several prominent U.S. elected officials have strongly condemned Israel's disproportionate military response. And Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, this week urged Biden to take a ‘hard look’ at U.S. military aid to Israel, suggesting that it be conditional on the country's human rights record.