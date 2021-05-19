Citizen App Wrongly Accuses Man of Starting Southern California Fire

Citizen App Sets Off Manhunt for Wrong Man in Pacific Palisades Fire

The Citizen app brands itself as a tool to report on local crimes and emergencies in your area. But it can also lead to false reporting as was the case last week, when a man was falsely accused of starting a fire in Pacific Palisades, after his picture appeared on the app.

Guest: Boone Ashworth, Contributing Writer, WIRED

Santa Clara County Issues New Workplace Guidelines

Santa Clara County is one of four across the state that moved into the least restrictive yellow tier for reopening this week. Now, officials are mandating that businesses keep track of the vaccination status of employees.