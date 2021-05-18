California Waits to Lift Mask Mandate

Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings, California won’t change its current mask mandates until the state’s scheduled reopening on June 15th.

Efforts to Unionize in Grocery Delivery Sector Face Roadblocks

Since the pandemic began, workers in the grocery delivery business have been trying to organize to get more protections and benefits. Workers at the venture capital-backed Bay Area company, Imperfect Foods just voted to form a union, but it's likely not a model for the rest of the industry.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED