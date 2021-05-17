KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Crews Battling Large Brush Fire in Pacific Palisades

KQED News Staff
 (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

Fire Burns More than 1,300 Acres in Santa Monica Mountains

The fire has forced about a thousand people to evacuate their homes.  Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause but said that it is suspicious in nature.

Shasta County Deals With its Own Possible Recall

The recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom has gotten most of the headlines, but there are several local recall efforts underway across the state, including in Shasta County. Three county supervisors are facing backlash for following the state's guidelines during the pandemic.
 Guest : Doni Chamberlain, founder and editor of "A News Cafe" blog

