How Some Elders are Working to Preserve the Legacy of the Black Panther Party in Oakland

“When I found out that he was without shelter, it came as a shock because I knew at the time that he was helping people who had cancer,” Chatila said.

Chatila recently started a GoFundMe on Buffalo’s behalf, detailing his financial situation.

“Buffalo receives about $700 a month in government aid, but he spends $480 of that per month on a storage unit, where he has preserved thousands of important documents and other memorabilia related to the Black Panther Party,” Chatila wrote on the page.

In Buffalo's view, one of the most important things he can do is continue to preserve the legacy of the Black Panther Party for the generations to come.

Buffalo’s story brings up a larger issue of ownership, power and historical narrative when it comes to preserving and sharing the legacy of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, and the broader Bay Area. He's one of many people eager to ensure the history of the Black Panther Party is accessible and available to the public.

Buffalo & The Black Panther Party

Buffalo’s relationship with the Black Panther Party spanned the course of several years.

“My higher education came through the Ministry of Information as led by the multimedia master and free speech developer [Leroy] Eldridge Cleaver,” Buffalo said, "Mumia [Abu-Jamal] is my junior brother.”

Buffalo also helped start a Black Panther Party chapter in Portland, Oregon, but eventually returned to San Francisco, where he last served the party.

“I'm an alumnus of Grove Street College,” he said. In the late '60s and '70s, the Grove Street College student body included Black Panther Party co-founders Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. Grove Street eventually turned into Merritt College, and a version of this evolved into what is now North Peralta Community College.

When considering his own documentation of his years in the party, Buffalo spoke to the idea of value — who is valuing what, and the broader need to train the next generation of archivists. "I'm part of a group that we're training people, persuading people to gain knowledge in library and information science so that we have a group of archivists,” Buffalo said.

Who is telling the story, and how heavily police documents and FBI files are consulted, also forms the lens through which the story of the Black Panther Party is told. “There's a number of additions and corrections to history as we know it,” Buffalo said.

Chatila added, “it's basically the concept of controlling the narrative at least as it relates to the value of these artifacts," with the idea to pass along the lessons to people today.

While Buffalo has many different documents in his storage unit, he highlighted a few specific pieces: “We have two or three collage posters about Mumia made in three cities, in three decades, on two coasts,” he said.

“I have a number of things that, either Mumia gets out alive, and I give to him, or else he dies and I give to his kinfolks,” Buffalo said. He also noted that since Abu-Jamal's birthday, earlier this year, there’s been renewed efforts to call for his freedom. Mumia Abu-Jamal is a journalist and author currently serving a prison sentence for the alleged murder of a police officer in 1982 after a trial that failed to meet international standards, according to rights group Amnesty International. Many national and international celebrities believe he was framed.

Cases like Abu-Jamal’s continue to highlight the importance of having a reliable place to find information about the Black Panther Party.

Buffalo added that they'd "love to release it all and put it on the digital archive." Then the public would be able to see any discrepancy — specifically with what may have been reported by COINTELPRO, the FBI counterintelligence program that aimed to discredit individuals considered subversive to the U.S. government. COINTELPRO used tactics such as psychological warfare, harassment and had extensive files on many Black Panther Party members.

Making the Black Panther Party's History More Accessible in The Bay Area

In the late '90s, shortly after Dr. Huey P. Newton’s papers were acquired by Stanford University for an undisclosed amount, Billy X Jennings started It's About Time, an online archive with a physical space in Sacramento. “I made a promise at the time that we were going to start our own archives, and we did,” he told KQED, by phone.

For Jennings, access is the main issue. He wants people to be able to find the information wherever they are, especially those in Oakland. His own interest in archiving and preserving is in part because the history has been “distorted,” he said, referring to COINTELPRO.

“I'm still participating in the struggle because in the Black Panther Party it was 'each one, teach one.' I have knowledge and experience to pass on,” Jennings said. “It's very important to have the correct information to educate people about the legacy of the party … even though the party is not here today, the party has lessons to be taught,” he said.

Fredrika Newton, widow of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton, said The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is working to digitize more archives and create public art to share the party's history. She also said librarians have told her the Black Panther Party archives at Stanford library are some of the most visited.