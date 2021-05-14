KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Anthony Rendon on the State Budget and Newsom's Executive Powers

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon at the State Capital in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2019.  (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

Marisa and Scott discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's plans for a projected $75.7 billion surplus, and new polling that finds flatlining support for recalling the governor. Then, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon joins to discuss the state budget, investments in transitional kindergarten, when the governor's emergency powers should end and his pandemic reading list.

Sponsored