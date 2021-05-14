Marisa and Scott discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's plans for a projected $75.7 billion surplus, and new polling that finds flatlining support for recalling the governor. Then, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon joins to discuss the state budget, investments in transitional kindergarten, when the governor's emergency powers should end and his pandemic reading list.
Anthony Rendon on the State Budget and Newsom's Executive Powers
28 min
State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon at the State Capital in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)
