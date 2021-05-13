SF Corruption Saga Continues: Permit Expediter Walter Wong to Repay $1.7 Million

San Francisco is making one man tied to an ongoing corruption scandal pay back every penny he bilked.

Walter Wong, the admittedly crooked permit expediter and contractor who helped facilitate alleged bribes for former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and other city officials, will pay San Francisco $1.45 million in ill-gotten gains he was improperly awarded for city contracts.

Wong's restitution to the city, part of a settlement with San Francisco announced by City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Thursday, will also see Wong pay $317,650 in penalties and late fees for ethics violations, mostly for unlawful meals Wong provided to city department heads.

"San Francisco will not tolerate bribery and insider dealing," Herrera said in a statement. "This settlement ensures that taxpayers are made whole."

Wong and his numerous companies, including W. Wong Construction Co., had 10 non-competitive procurements with the city — including contracts and purchase orders — where he was set to provide services to help homeless people, provide holiday lights and a pilot program to convert city streetlamps to LED lighting technology, among others.