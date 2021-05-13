KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Faulconer Unveils Tax Cut Plan

KQED News Staff
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Proposes Ambitious Tax Plan

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer said he wants to eliminate state income taxes for low and middle-income Californians.  He said this would allow Californians to keep more of their hard-earned revenue and make the state more affordable.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Home Care Provides Option for Californians During Pandemic

Hospital care at home is nothing new for patients with low-level health needs. But since the pandemic, a growing number of health providers, including California-giant Kaiser Permanente, are offering people with more serious health conditions hospital-level treatment in the comfort of their homes.   
Reporter: Stephanie O’Neill   

Newsom Proposes Sweeping Education Initiatives

Every 4-year-old in the state would get access to transitional kindergarten under a major education spending plan announced by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.  It's all part of his revised budget which will be released on Friday. 
Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Experts Say California Long Overdue for Cybersecurity Upgrade

Identity theft, fraud, ransomware. Cybercrime is a plague upon the digital landscape. It was bad before the pandemic, and it surged during .
Reporter:  Rachael Myrow, KQED

