SFUSD Draws More Criticism Over Plan to Bring High School Seniors Back

Some San Francisco high school seniors are urging the school district to expand its plan to allow only a fraction of them to return to in-person classes for the last three weeks of the school year.
Out of some 4,000 seniors set to graduate in June, the San Francisco Unified School District plans to bring back 565 into actual classrooms beginning Friday. Those students will start a hybrid schedule and "most will participate in at least three days of in-person learning before the school year ends on June 2," the district said in a press release Wednesday.
The plan will give students "the opportunity to connect with peers in person at schools with a focus on end of school year activities related to their well-being, academic support, and preparing for college and careers," the district said.
However, a slide presentation on the plan shown at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting said students would return for "at least one day." Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Enikia Ford-Morthel said at the meeting that, "Planning is happening" at "about" three days.