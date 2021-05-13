SFUSD Draws More Criticism Over Plan to Bring High School Seniors Back

Seniors at eight campuses can come back to their own schools; others will go to "host sites" they don't normally attend, according to the district.

But some students say they missed a district survey in which they could choose to return.

"I didn’t realize it was mandatory," said Francheska Privalova, speaking at Tuesday night's board meeting. "I don’t understand how I can't have an extension or there’s not something I can do. How am I unable to say goodbye just because I missed a survey deadline?"

Justine Orgel, a senior at Lowell High School, said she only found information about the chance to physically attend school on social media, but never saw the actual survey.

District leaders say they won't be able to open in-person school to more seniors because they're still trying to figure out how to accommodate the ones already slated to return.

Some parents at Tuesday night's board meeting opined that the district is offering only a token number of in-school days for the sole purpose of qualifying for state funds meant to incentivize reopening. The district's slideshow presentation made reference to the extra money and the criteria for receiving it.

The San Francisco Chronicle put it this way on Wednesday:

In what some are calling a blatant money grab, the deal between the district and teachers union will bring seniors back “for at least one day before the end of the school year,” so the city’s public schools could qualify for $12 million in state reopening funds. ... There was no effort until recent weeks to bring back another secondary grade, given that the district had already set a reopening plan prior to the state announcing requirements for the grant funding, said district spokeswoman Gentle Blythe. But with $12 million on the line, district officials and the union scrambled to find a way to get the cash.

Also not impressed with the plan, which was first announced by the San Francisco teachers union, is state Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat: