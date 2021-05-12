State Health Officials Outline Plans to Vaccinate Younger Kids

Younger Teens in California Could Get COVID-19 Vaccine as Early as This Week

California health officials said the Pfizer vaccine could be available for 12-15 year olds as early as Thursday. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots for adolescents earlier this week.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

State Senator Tries to Ease Concerns of Parents Who Are Skeptical of Vaccine

State Senator Richard Pan of Sacramento is a pediatrician and led the effort to tighten California’s childhood immunization law. He says parents should ask questions and do research if they're concerned about getting their kids vaccinated.

Guest: State Senator Richard Pan

California Attorney General Forms Racial Justice Bureau

California’s new Attorney General has announced the formation of a Racial Justice Bureau to address racial injustice, in the wake of increased attacks in Asian communities across the state.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle, KQED