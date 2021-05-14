The Year When Singing Became Dangerous

"Days can really blend one into the other here," said Yaron Milgrom, the father of three young singers in Wilmurt's chorus. "Music and singing songs, it's just part of keeping a sense of normalcy."

Wilmurt has been teaching this children’s choir for over 20 years. She said what keeps her sticking with it is the sense of connection the kids feel when they get to meet up in person to sing.

"It's palpable, the energy that choirs bring singing together, there's just nothing like it," Wilmurt said. "And, we can't do it with the technology yet."

June 2020

As the pitiless Spring dragged on, it became increasingly clear that breaking into song around others was one of the most unsafe things a person could do.

Even though California was beginning to emerge from the shelter-in-place orders, infections were on the rise. The state’s Department of Public Health started issuing warnings against singing in public, and it continued to do this throughout the year.

But when Californians took to the streets in protest after George Floyd was murdered by a policeman in Minneapolis, they sang anyway.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, people marched to the late Oakland-born rapper Mac Dre’s “Feelin' Myself.”

In L.A., they sang “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar. The song has been embraced at Black Lives Matter rallies around the country in recent years because it speaks to hope in difficult times.

Also in June, in the wake of Floyd's death, Vallejo-born R&B artist H.E.R. released the song "I Can't Breathe." The singer’s gut-wrenching performance won the Song of the Year Award at this year’s Grammys.

Around the same time as many Californians took to the streets, many others stayed indoors.

Nova Jimenez was among them. The singer and vocal music teacher said she felt so sad at the start of the pandemic that she just locked herself in her room and sang. "It felt like the end of the world," she said.

One day, Jimenez had an idea.

"Here I am singing by myself, and I thought, well, maybe, maybe someone wants to hear me, I don’t know," she said.

As a professional singer, Jimenez realized in that moment maybe she could use her talent to help others overcome their feelings of exhaustion, loneliness and despair. So she placed an online ad offering her services for free to front-line workers, or anyone homebound or isolated due to the pandemic, and in need of a little uplift.

The vocalist has performed nearly 100 "Sidewalk Serenades" through the pandemic for front-line workers and people who are isolated in the Bay Area.

One Sunday, KQED caught up with Jimenez as she was serenading elders outside a retirement home called Channing House in Palo Alto.

“Hello, Channing House!" she said after setting up her microphone, music stand and portable amp on the sidewalk across from the drab concrete building. "Oh, dear friends, I'm so happy to see you!”

Dozens of residents appeared on their balconies and in the parking lot to listen. "It's so exciting to have Nova come and sing for us," said resident Nancy Fiene.

Wearing a dress emblazoned with red peonies and white daisies, Jimenez exuded the spirit of warmth and romance as she sang old-time favorites like "Solamente Una Vez" and "La Vie en Rose."

Life has been far from rosy for the residents of Channing House this past year. They’ve been rocked by two COVID-19 outbreaks and five people have died. It’s been a time of loss and confinement. Fiene said Jimenez's performances at Channing House have provided a break from all of that.

"She's got a lot of pizzazz," said Fiene. "It's a little bit of a breath of fresh air from the outside world," said Fiene's husband, Tom. "We've been pretty well isolated here for months."

To add to the sense of community, Jimenez's concerts often end with singalongs.

"I want you to feel like you're going to just let it out and sing to the heavens!” she said.

The singer launched into her rendition of “Brand New Day” from the musical "The Wiz."

Nearly everyone joined in for the choruses. They waved their arms and clapped. Some even danced around in the parking lot.

Afterward, the Channing House parking lot erupted in claps, cheers and cries of “Encore! Encore!”

“Thank you Channing House. Te amo! Te amo! I love you!" said Jimenez. Then the performer packed up her gear and the residents went back inside, maybe feeling just a bit more hopeful about the future.

July 2020

In July, state officials put limitations on places of worship after they were the site of several superspreader events. Indoor services had to be restricted to a maximum of 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower, and there was a total ban on singing.

The new rules incensed Robert L. Jackson, senior pastor of Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.

"It's like trying to play basketball without a basketball. It's like playing football without a football," Jackson said. "You just can't have a service, a worship service to God, without singing."

Like many other faith leaders, Jackson moved his services online and outdoors. He said singing was a regular part of his Sunday "drive-in" services out in the church parking lot.

"People were singing in their cars," said Jackson. "Most of them had the windows down."

August 2020

Live vocal performances continued to be a rarity for the rest of last year.

But Californians started to come up with creative ways, often involving technology, to keep singing going as the pandemic restrictions dragged on.

Starting last August, Fox managed to tape two seasons of "The Masked Singer" in Los Angeles using cleverly edited virtual audiences. The hit reality TV show turned out to be the ultimate entertainment for these pandemic times with its mask-wearing celebrity contestants, like an appearance by Long Beach native and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, disguised as a cute, green jellyfish.

September 2020

In September, the Silicon Valley-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus went from struggling to sing together during remote rehearsals to being able to sing perfectly in sync online.

The transformation happened because a of choir member’s parent. Watching his kid struggle with online rehearsals on Zoom inspired entrepreneur Mike Dickey to develop a new technology called JackTrip. The free, open-source software, created in partnership with Stanford University, allows singers to sync their voices online from their homes in real time.

Solutions to the latency problem for musicians have existed for years, but they're complicated and expensive to set up. "The idea with JackTrip is to help make online music performance and education as easy and accessible as possible," Dickey said.

December 2020

As the statewide COVID-19 daily case count was hitting an all-time high at the end of the year, a San Francisco theater company decided it would do whatever it took to put on a show.