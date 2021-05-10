Project Homekey Provides Some Hope For Californians Experiencing Homelessness

Project Homekey Resident Calls New Home Her 'Heaven'

Project Homekey allows cities and counties to purchase buildings and then covert them into long-term housing for the homeless. Martha Fuentes of Los Angeles says it's been a lifesaver and sanctuary as she's had to live in her car.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Newsom Proposal Would Send Stimulus Checks to Most Californians

Governor Gavin Newsom announced an economic stimulus plan on Monday, one that will see most Californians getting tax refunds. The governor is expected to unveil more pieces of the "California Comeback Plan" in the coming days.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

South Bay Vietnamese Community Fights COVID-19 Misinformation

Tackling COVID-19 misinformation in languages other than English has been complicated. In the South Bay, that's especially been the case for the Vietnamese community, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

Population Drops in California for the First Time

2020 proved to be a historic year in California and not just because of the pandemic. The state’s population dropped for the first time since it began tracking annual population estimates.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio