In Wake of Roger Allen Killing, Daly City Plans Body Camera Program — After Four Year Delay

Daly City plans to equip police officers with body and in-car video cameras by October — in what will be a four-year delay in rolling out the devices.

The renewed urgency follows the police killing of 44-year-old Roger Allen on April 7. Officers encountered Allen and another man fixing a flat tire on Niantic Avenue, a few blocks south of John Daly Boulevard. Officers said they stopped to help.

Four officers struggled with Allen over a BB gun, the San Mateo County district attorney said, and one of the officers shot Allen in the chest.

Daly City identified the officers involved in the incident last week as Lt. Michael Brennan and officers Rosa Brenes, Nicholas McCarthy and Cameron Newton, but the city has not confirmed which officer fired. According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, there is no police or surveillance video of the shooting.

A San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury Report in 2016 recommended all law enforcement agencies in the county implement body cameras by late 2017, and Daly City agreed — once funding was available.