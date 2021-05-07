Bay Area Family Provides Glimpse Into Pediatric Vaccination Trial

Stanford Pediatric Vaccine Trial to Help Process of Getting Kids Vaccinated

Young kids are starting to get their first COVID vaccines in an early clinical trial at Stanford. If all goes well widespread distribution could begin by this fall.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

Southern California Air Quality Officials to Rule on Warehouse-Related Pollution

Officials in charge of monitoring air quality in Southern California officials are voting on a rule Friday that aims to hold warehouses accountable for diesel truck pollution. The rise of e-commerce has led to a warehouse boom in the Inland Empire over the last decade.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KVCR