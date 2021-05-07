KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

SF DA Charges Man Accused of Stabbing Two Elderly Asian Women with Attempted Murder

Matthew Green
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Cecile Dang, left, and Bryan Nguyen hold signs in support of the Asian American community during a student-led rally in San Francisco on March 26, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Thursday afternoon announced charges against a man suspected of stabbing two elderly Asian women on Market Street earlier this week.

Charges against Patrick Thompson, a 54-year-old San Francisco resident, include two counts of premeditated attempted murder, along with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, the San Francisco DA's Office said in a statement Thursday. The charges carry a potential life sentence.

Boudin will personally represent the prosecution at the arraignment Friday and ask that Thompson be held in jail until his trial, according to his office.

"The strength and courage of these women is inspiring," Boudin said in the statement. "Their pain was tangible and will serve as a constant reminder of the importance of our work to make San Francisco safer for all."

The stabbing incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near 4th and Stockton Streets, near the Powell Street BART station. San Francisco police found two women, one in her 60s, the other in her 80s, suffering from stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. A knife punctured one of the victim’s lungs, requiring that she receive extensive surgery, the DA's office said. Another knife had to be removed from the second victim at the local hospital, where they were taken for treatment. Both women are reportedly in stable condition.

"What happened is a devastating tragedy, and we will use the full force of our office’s resources to prosecute this case," DA spokesperson Rachel Marshall said in the statement, calling it a "brutal attack." "We also need to work hard to stop the next crime from happening, and that involves prevention and treatment."

The attack is just one in a rising number of recent anti-Asian attacks that have rattled the region and the nation.

related coverage

Within hours of the incident, police arrested Thompson, who officers recognized "from prior police contacts," the SFPD said in a statement.

Officers also obtained surveillance footage of the attack and said it showed "without provocation or warning the suspect began stabbing the victims," the statement said.

Police booked Thompson on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse, and are investigating the attack for racial bias.

"We are still investigating whether there are other charges or allegations that can be brought in this case, and are working with the police department to determine if there is evidence to support hate crime allegations," Marshall said in the statement. "If anybody has any information in this regard, please contact the police or the District Attorney's Office."

Thompson has been intermittently involved in the city’s criminal justice and mental health systems for several years. Nearly four years ago, he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery, according to court records reviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle. A judge at the time found him incompetent to stand trial and ordered that he receive mental health treatment at a state hospital in Napa.

When Thompson returned to San Francisco in 2018, he entered a mental health diversion program in lieu of detention. Thompson’s defense attorney last year sought his exit from the program, which a judge granted, the DA said.

Family members of one of the victims, an 85-year-old woman, have started a GoFundMe account to cover her medical expenses. The campaign has already raised nearly $100,000, twice its goal.

"While she was waiting at the bus stop, she was stabbed with a long knife in her right arm and entered into her chest," Drew Eng, the victim's grandson, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "San Francisco is my home and my grandma's home. We need to feel safe where we live and not in constant fear. Please keep her and our family in your thoughts and prayers."

"Attacks on our [Asian American and Pacific Islander] community and especially on our elderly residents are horrifying, not just to the victims who suffer physical injury but to the entire AAPI community that has been living in fear," Boudin said, in the statement released after the attack. "We will hold those who commit these acts of violence and hate accountable."

In March, following a mass shooting in Georgia that killed six Asian women and two others, Mayor London Breed directed SFPD to ramp up foot patrols in neighborhoods with concentrations of Asian American residents and businesses.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the district where the attack took place, said he supports investigating it as a potential hate crime.

"We've seen these types of deliberate, intentional, targeted attacks on Asian people so often that I don't think it's just a coincidence. I think that they're being targeted," Haney said.

Haney added that such violence has ripple effects across San Francisco.

"This has huge impacts on our city when people are afraid to go outside, they're afraid to go onto public transit — our city can't operate and our city is failing," he said. “If people don't feel safe to go outside on a busy street in the middle of the day, our city and small businesses, [the city's] general quality of life is deeply, deeply, deeply damaged.”

Sponsored

Stop AAPI Hate, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that tracks self-reported incidents of hate against Asians and Asian Americans, recorded 3,795 incidents nationwide of anti-Asian hate and discrimination from March 19, 2020 to February 28, 2021 — 931 of those incidents took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.

California prosecutors have filed assault and hate crime charges against a man accused of an attack last week in which he allegedly yelled racial slurs before knocking down Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, who himself has advocated for more prevention of hateful attacks.

In separate San Francisco attacks in March, an 83-year-old Vietnamese man was knocked down and broke his neck in the fall and a 77-year-old woman was similarly attacked. Police arrested a man on charges of assault and elder abuse in both cases.

Another 83-year-old Bay Area man was pushed down in February, broke a hip and spent weeks in the hospital and in rehabilitation.

While pledging to prosecute the case to the fullest of the law, Boudin's office on Thursday also called on lawmakers to implement more effective systems to address the many mental health crises that regularly occur on the streets of San Francisco.

"For over 40 years, we have failed to invest resources into treatment, supportive housing and other necessary services for those who are mentally ill and their families. We are all less safe as a result of that legacy," Marshall, the DA spokesperson, said in the statement. "Public safety demands urgent, new approaches to treating those with mental illness in order to protect everyone."

This article includes reporting from KQED's Julie Chang, in addition to the Associated Press and Bay City News.

Sponsored