SF DA Charges Man Accused of Stabbing Two Elderly Asian Women with Attempted Murder

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Thursday afternoon announced charges against a man suspected of stabbing two elderly Asian women on Market Street earlier this week.

Charges against Patrick Thompson, a 54-year-old San Francisco resident, include two counts of premeditated attempted murder, along with multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, the San Francisco DA's Office said in a statement Thursday. The charges carry a potential life sentence.

Boudin will personally represent the prosecution at the arraignment Friday and ask that Thompson be held in jail until his trial, according to his office.

"The strength and courage of these women is inspiring," Boudin said in the statement. "Their pain was tangible and will serve as a constant reminder of the importance of our work to make San Francisco safer for all."

The stabbing incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near 4th and Stockton Streets, near the Powell Street BART station. San Francisco police found two women, one in her 60s, the other in her 80s, suffering from stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. A knife punctured one of the victim’s lungs, requiring that she receive extensive surgery, the DA's office said. Another knife had to be removed from the second victim at the local hospital, where they were taken for treatment. Both women are reportedly in stable condition.

"What happened is a devastating tragedy, and we will use the full force of our office’s resources to prosecute this case," DA spokesperson Rachel Marshall said in the statement, calling it a "brutal attack." "We also need to work hard to stop the next crime from happening, and that involves prevention and treatment."

The attack is just one in a rising number of recent anti-Asian attacks that have rattled the region and the nation.