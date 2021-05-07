Scott and Marisa discuss the growing spectacle of the recall campaign, including John Cox stumping with a live bear and Caitlyn Jenner's interview on Fox News. Then, former California Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols joins to discuss how she arrived in California, working for Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger, how Joe Biden has followed California's lead on climate policy and the potential for ongoing collaboration with China on lowering emissions.
Political Breakdown
Mary Nichols on California's Climate Leadership and Biden's 'Inflection Point'
28 min
Former California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols (L) during a news conference at the California justice department on September 18, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
