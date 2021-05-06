Meet the TikTok Angel of Street Vendors

What he did not expect is that in a very short time he would become an influencer and a guardian angel for many street vendors in California.

The 24-year-old said that after being fired from his job at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, he decided to use his free time to create funny videos. His followers increased, but the results didn’t really make him happy.

He felt something was missing.

Then he started watching other TikTok videos with a purpose: people leaving large amounts of tips in restaurants and another showing a young woman giving money to street vendors. The influencers indicated that the money was mainly from donations from their followers.