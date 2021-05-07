Immediate Jeopardy: Death and Neglect in California Nursing Homes

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Families put their loved ones in nursing homes because they think they’ll receive better care. They assume someone will keep an eye out. But that’s not always true.

Conditions were bad in some California nursing homes even before COVID. When the pandemic hit, things got much worse. More than 9,000 nursing home residents in the state have died from COVID-19. Some facilities didn’t even take basic precautions.

The missteps, even the deaths come as no surprise to advocates for nursing home reform. But as KPCC investigative reporters Elly Yu and Aaron Mendelson discovered, the state also knows these nursing homes are failing patients, and lets them stay in business. You can listen to the half-hour audio documentary by hitting the play button above, and read their full reporting here.